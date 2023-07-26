UNESCO head exceeded her authority by accusing Russia of ‘attacking’ Odessa — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay has exceeded her authority by accusing Russia of allegedly conducting attacks on the historical center of Odessa, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"It was with great surprise that we saw the press release published on UNESCO's website, which, as it says, ‘condemns in the strongest terms the brazen attack carried out by the Russian forces, which hit several cultural sites in the city center of Odesa [Odessa], home to the World Heritage property ‘The Historic Centre of Odesa’ [Odessa].’ UNESCO Director General Ms. Azoulay, who is a French citizen, has once again exceeded her authority by declaring Russia culpable, as she said, of attacks against culture," the diplomat said.

"And, before that, for 10 years, where was Ms. Azoulay, her secretariat and her predecessors? Didn't they see, didn't they notice anything in Ukraine? How many monuments have been destroyed and are still being destroyed? We categorically reject insinuations about our country's alleged violation of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, given the numerous confirmed cases of the Ukrainian use of cultural and educational institutions to house personnel, military equipment and ammunition," Zakharova added.

The diplomat recommended that Azoulay speak with the Ukrainian ambassador to UNESCO and give him "quotes from his government, which prides itself on having military equipment in civilian infrastructure on Ukrainian territory." "You will have much to discuss," she pointed out.

"As it has been repeatedly emphasized, the planning and conduct of combat operations are carried out by the Russian Defense Ministry based on the need to fully comply with the international obligations of our country," the diplomat pointed out. "The targets are exclusively designated military infrastructure facilities. In the case of Odessa, precision weapons were used to hit places where terrorist acts against Russia were being prepared with the help of unmanned boats, and it was with their help, in particular, that the explosion on the Crimean Bridge on July 17 was organized. It took the lives of civilians."