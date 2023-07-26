Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army positions in eight communities in Kherson area

GENICHESK, July 26. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian army positions in eight settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson area, killing 33 and wounding over 40 militants, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Wednesday.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup destroyed enemy positions by firepower in areas near the settlements of Kazatskoye, Mikhailovka, Berislav, Novoberislav, Zmeyevka, Vesyoloye, Tomarino and Shlyakhovoye in the Kakhovka direction, killing 33 militants of Ukrainian armed formations while over 40 others received wounds of varying severity. A Lancet UAV wiped out an enemy command and staff vehicle," the spokesman said.

In the island zone, a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer with ammunition was destroyed near the settlement of Kizomys. In the Kherson direction, Russian forces wiped out enemy positions near Antonovka and Dachi and also an ammunition depot and a 2S1 Gvozdika howitzer with ammunition near Zelenovka, he said.