Package of documents planned for adoption during Russia-Africa Summit — presidential aide

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. A package of at least five documents is expected to be adopted after the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Tuesday.

"An outcome declaration is expected to be adopted after the summit, which will cement negotiated approaches for development of the Russian-African cooperation and deepening of cooperation on the international arena," the Kremlin representative said.

According to the official, "separate thematic declarations will be adopted as well - in particular, on ensuring international information security, on strengthening of cooperation in combating terrorism, on prevention of an arms race in space."

"[The participants] will approve the plan of action for the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum for 2023-2026," Ushakov noted.