Russia says OSCE envoy for media freedom covers up Kiev’s crimes

VIENNA, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian mission to the OSCE has said the organization’s response to the death of Russian military correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev constitutes a cover-up of Ukraine’s crimes by the OSCE and its Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro.

"As we know, a group of Russian journalists came under an artillery strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on July 22. As a result of the shelling with cluster munitions that had been planned by Kiev, RIA Novosti correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev was killed and three other journalists suffered shrapnel wounds. The International Federation of Journalists, UNESCO and the United Nations have issued their responses. And only OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro and the leadership of the organization continue to cover up the crimes of the Kiev regime and demonstrate bias even on such an important issue as the safety of journalists," the Russian mission said on Telegram.

Ribeiro said on social media on Tuesday that, "This week again showed how dangerous it is to report from the battlefield." She said "both professional correspondents and others fall victim to the violence. Journalists must be protected." Yet, she had no direct comment on the incident with the Russian news media staff.