NATO overflowing its borders, disrupting global peace and stability — Russian senate chair

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. NATO has been spilling out beyond its borders, disrupting stability and threatening global security, Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament, or senate), said on Tuesday.

Earlier, while on a visit to Beijing, Matviyenko had proposed drafting and submitting to the United Nations proposals for an international legal document that would regulate the activities of military blocs and alliances as such structures currently pose a genuine threat to international stability.

"NATO is overflowing the borders of the bloc, and NATO is expanding without asking anyone [for their permission], thereby disrupting global stability and security," she said at a news conference on the results of the spring legislative session.

Matviyenko underscored the urgency of providing a legal assessment of the West’s attempts to compel third countries to join sanctions regimes even if it would be detrimental to their national interests and would undermine their economy. According to her, numerous independent nations have been under "the most enormous pressure, while being subjected to threats and blackmail," which clearly violates their sovereignty. The senate speaker denounced these "inexcusable attempts by Washington to expand its jurisdiction [extraterritorially] to other countries."

"This [issue] requires a serious legal international assessment. It’s clear that it cannot be done at once, the more so that the West would be strongly opposed to this. <…> At least, this should be discussed in an open and frank way," Matviyenko emphasized, as she called on international judicial experts and lawmakers to start working toward this objective.