West caters for its interests only in climate, energy matters — Russian Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Countries of the West follow their own interests only and not the interests of entire humankind in energy issues, Russian First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin said at the G20 ministers meeting in India.

"I regret saying that the inflexible line of certain Western nations demonstrate that they are not governed by supreme interests of humankind. We appreciate support of countries following the objective view of developments and are confident that our common goal can be achieved by way of the consensus in recognition of actual problems," Sorokin said.

The idea of achieving the net zero proposed by them is not fair because Western countries were the greatest generator of emissions over more than one hundred recent years, while now they put tags on different kinds of energy resources and show ways of solution to others, he added.