Putin, Uzbek president reaffirm commitment to partnership in phone call

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, wishing him a happy birthday, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly wished a happy birthday to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev," the statement reads.

According to the press service, the two heads of state also "reaffirmed their commitment to the further rapid development of Russia-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance."