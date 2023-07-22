International bodies to turn a blind eye to crime against Russian war correspondents – MFA

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. There are no illusions that international organizations will prefer to turn a blind eye to the "heinous crime against Russian journalists," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

"We are under no illusions that the international institutions will prefer, as they have already done in similar cases, to turn a blind eye to this heinous crime, which, in fact, makes them involved in Kyiv’s terrorist lawlessness. This cynical blindness once again confirms their political engagement and dysfunctionality. The silence of such institutions does not mean that evil has been given an indulgence for murders and the endeavor to silence the inconvenient truth," the diplomat said.