Warsaw’s steps cannot be viewed other than as preparations for aggression – ambassador

MINSK, July 22. /TASS/. Polish authorities’ recent steps cannot be defined otherwise but as preparations for larger-scale acts of aggression, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said on Saturday.

Gryzlov recalled that "Poland has announced plans for its military buildup on the border with Belarus and for construction of new defensive structures there." This involves at least 1,000 soldiers and almost 200 pieces of equipment from two mechanized brigades in addition to the units already stationed along the border.

"From the point of view of military science, the Polish authorities’ recent steps and statements cannot be defined other than as preparations for provocative actions and larger-scale aggressive actions," Gryzlov said.