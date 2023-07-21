Bank of Russia admits tightening of sanctions in future — regulator's governor

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank projects a potential tightening of sanctions against Moscow, the regulator’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference following the board meeting on Friday.

"A further worsening of external conditions, including a potential tightening of the sanctions, is still a material risk," she said.

A more rapid pass-through of the ruble weakening to prices and a possibly long period of elevated inflation expectations are also among proinflationary risks, Nabiullina added.