Russian forces drop leaflets on Ukrainian positions calling for surrender

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems of the Russian Central Military District have sprinkled leaflets over the positions of Ukrainian troops near the town of Krasny Liman, calling them to surrender, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Special leaflet shells for the BM-21 are rocket-propelled munitions containing rolls with more than 1,000 leaflets instead of striking elements and explosives. Each such leaflet calls Ukrainian servicemen to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender as prisoners of war, in a move that will eventually save their lives and prevent senseless bloodshed in further battles," the ministry told TASS.

The ministry said once the shell explodes, leaflets fly across the space of more than one square kilometer, while their form had been specially designed to make enemy personnel pay attention and read them.