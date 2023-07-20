Declaration on informational security to be adopted during Russia-Africa Summit – envoy

LONDON, July 21. /TASS/. Declarations on informational security and prevention of deployment of weapons in space are expected to be signed during the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, Russian Charge d’Affaires in the UK Alexander Gusarov said on Thursday.

"The political deliverables of the Summit are set to include a leaders’ declaration, as well as action plans with the African Union and specific countries for 2023-2026. Meanwhile, declarations on international information security, counter-terrorism and prevention of deployment of weapons in outer space are also planned for adoption. They will help us, hopefully, to chart a coordinated course of action across these pivotal areas," he told African diplomats in London at a briefing.

Participants of the summit will have an opportunity to discuss the termination of the Black Sea grain transportation deal and related problems, Gusarov continued.

"Instead of offering sanctions relief for all, this so-called grain deal in fact became a lopsided vehicle for promoting Western commercial interests. At the forum, we hope that business leaders will have the opportunity of discussing how we can ensure uninterrupted supplies, as well as unlock opportunities for localizing agricultural infrastructure and food production in Africa," the diplomat added.

He pointed to the need to make Russian-African economic cooperation ‘sanctions-proof’ over time.

"Along with our African partners, we are redoubling efforts to ensure adequate food security. Russia is fulfilling in good faith its commitments under international contracts on the exports of agricultural products, fertilizers, energy sources and other goods that Africa needs today," the diplomat said. "We will not waiver in this effort, even in spite of Western sanctions that are creating uncertainty and insecurity by disrupting global supply and production chains."

The second Russia-Africa summit is set to take place in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. The first summit was held on October 22-24, 2019 in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi. The event's motto was "For Peace, Security and Development.".