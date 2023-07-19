Ukraine's military regrouping forces after casualties in Zaporozhye area, says official

MELITOPOL, July 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is regrouping its forces in the Zaporozhye area due to losses inflicted by Russian troops, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The situation is stably tense [in the Zaporozhye direction]. A large regrouping of Ukrainian troops is underway. But our guys are using artillery to hammer their troop rotation and attempts to redeploy militants. Most likely, the Ukrainian military will again attempt offensive operations here in the near future," the regional official said.

The enemy is regrouping its troops due to losses it has sustained and its inability to continue active operations, he said.

"Currently, the Ukrainian military is replacing and renewing its units along the frontline because the enemy experiences a shortage of manpower for active combat operations in the Zaporozhye direction," Rogov explained.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier, the Ukrainian military has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts, in particular, in the Zaporozhye area, since June 4. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on July 11 that the Ukrainian army’s losses had exceeded 26,000 since Kiev launched its counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had not achieved any success in any of the frontline areas.