MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday declined to label Ukraine as "a terrorist regime."

Former Prime Minister Sergey Stepashin earlier called on Russian lawmakers to officially designate the Kiev regime as terrorist.

"I would not venture to make an assessment here, as this [question] requires a legal analysis in terms of international law and so on," the Russian presidential spokesman told reporters, adding that the proposal was originally addressed to Russian lawmakers and "has yet to be discussed."

"I am unaware of whether this idea has been developed further within our parliament, in either the lower house or the upper house," he said.

However, Peskov noted, "one cannot but agree" that Russian society views the Kiev regime as a terrorist entity, with Ukrainian officials proving the veracity of this time and again.

Crimean Bridge emergency incident

On Monday night, Ukrainian forces used two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, or drones) to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS. The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident, which killed a married couple and injured their teenage daughter. In addition, the bridge’s roadway was damaged in the attack, which also halted traffic.

Rail service was restored later in the morning. Last night, reverse traffic was permitted on one lane of the bridge.