Moscow has no doubt Kiev is behind attack on Crimean Bridge — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia hasn’t ever had any doubt that Ukraine is behind the attack on the Crimean Bridge, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It was clear to Moscow from the very beginning. There is no doubt that this is a terrorist act that was organized by the Kiev regime," he said.

He was commenting on allegations by some Kiev representatives that Russia itself could have been behind the attack.

Two Ukrainian seaborne drones carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge in the wee hours of Monday, Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee told TASS. The Russian Investigative Committee has started an investigation into a "terrorist attack." The attack killed two adults, injured one child and damaged the roadway.