Much indicates UK intel agencies’ involvement in Crimean Bridge attack — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 18. /TASS/. Many things point to the involvement of Western intelligence agencies in Monday's attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said at a Security Council meeting.

"Today, in particular, we learned about another terrorist attack that the Kiev regime had carried out against the Crimean Bridge, located hundreds of kilometers away from the combat zone. As a result, two innocent Russian nationals were killed and their 14-year-old daughter suffered severe injuries," the diplomat noted.

"I haven’t heard any of the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime condemn this act of terrorism. We have yet to figure out to what extent Western intelligence agencies, particularly British ones, were involved in preparing and carrying out the terrorist attack. Too many things point to that," Polyansky added.