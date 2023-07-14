Lavrov to visit Thailand on July 15 for talks with Thai counterpart

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Thailand on July 15 to hold talks with his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"On July 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit the Kingdom of Thailand and hold talks with acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of that country Don Pramudwinai in Phuket," it said.

According to the ministry, the two top diplomats are expected to exchange views on current issues of bilateral relations with a focus on closer political cooperation. "Special attention will be paid to the prospects for expanding trade-and-economic and investment ties, as well as cooperation in the areas of culture and tourism. The foreign ministers will also discuss key international and regional topics, ways of strengthening cooperation within international formats," the ministry said.

Apart from that, the minister will take part in the inaugural ceremony of the Russian consulate general in Phuket.