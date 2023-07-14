Ukraine’s military attempts attacks in two directions over past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops made unsuccessful attempts to attack in two directions over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on the special military operation in Ukraine on Friday.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian armed formations made unsuccessful attempts to advance in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repelled 16 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, 16 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed in the past 24 hours by well-coordinated actions of units from the southern battlegroup in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Zaitsevo, Vesyoloye, Krasnogorovka, Severnoye, Maryinka and west of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In areas near the settlements of Bogdanovka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment. They also destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault brigade and 35th marine infantry brigade near the settlements of Paraskoviyevka and Razliv in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

The Ukrainian military lost 280 troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in the battles amounted to 280 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab motorized artillery system, a D-20 howitzer and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar," the general reported.

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 90 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 90 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian attacks and neutralized an enemy subversive/reconnaissance group in the Krasny Liman direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.