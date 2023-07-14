No telephone conversation with Erdogan penciled in on Putin’s schedule for now — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 14./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to hold a telephone conversation with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the next few days, although a call may be scheduled if necessary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"No, there is no such conversation on the president's schedule so far. If necessary, it will be scheduled," Peskov said, commenting on Erdogan saying that he intended to talk to Putin before the Black Sea Initiative grain deal expires on July 17.

Peskov reiterated that, on Thursday, Putin, in answering journalists' questions, "outlined his position on the grain deal." "There are still no new elements yet," the spokesman stated.

Putin stressed that the grain deal is a "one-sided game" since no elements of the agreement that concern Russia’s interests have been implemented. Thus, Putin confirmed that Russia may suspend its participation in the grain deal. According to him, it will once again join the deal if the promises made to Moscow are fulfilled.

On July 22, 2022, a set of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. Initially, the agreements were concluded for 120 days, but in November of last year they were extended for another 120-day period, and have been extended again several times since. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the part of the agreement covering obligations to Moscow is not being fulfilled.

In particular, Russia has insisted on restoring the access of its ships to foreign ports, normalizing the situation with the insurance of dry cargo ships, and reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT interbank payment system.