LUGANSK, July 13./TASS/. A sniper from the Russian Airborne Troops known by the call sign "Saigon" destroyed 18 Ukrainian soldiers within two days as part of the special military operation, the commander of a paratrooper reconnaissance company known by the call sign "Metis" told journalists on Thursday.

"Saigon has been a senior sniper in my unit since the start of the special military operation. He produces good results, a natural self-learner. His most recent result was to eliminate 18 enemy troops in two days. He uses a standard Dragunov sniper rifle," the officer said.

The company fights mostly in the forest, so the shooting distance is short. According to Metis, Saigon usually shoots from a distance of 100 to 200 meters, often being on duty even during the nighttime.

Saigon has been in the army since 1996. According to his commanding officer, he has taken part practically in all armed conflicts in the past 20 years in which Russia has been involved.