Lavrov says unaware of new proposals on grain deal

"I am unaware of any new proposals, but the issue is apparently about what the president [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and Erdogan discussed long ago, which is our readiness and the readiness of Turkey itself to work independently of any other agreements on subsidized supplies of grain, first of all wheat, to developing countries," Lavrov told reporters on Thursday when asked about a respective statement by Erdogan.

He noted that Turkey was interested to help in processing Russian grain and "to participate in the mechanism allowing providing assistance to developing countries independently of anyone or anything."

Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had allegedly voiced a number of proposals on the grain deal that were being discussed.

On July 22, 2022, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. Initially, the agreements were concluded for 120 days, in November of last year they were extended for the same period. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced a 60-day extension of the deal, warning that this would be enough time to evaluate the implementation of the memorandum signed with the UN. On May 18, the grain deal was extended for another two months until July 17.