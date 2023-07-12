Trade, economic links to be key agenda item during Putin's upcoming China visit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Bilateral trade and economic cooperation will be one of the main agenda items during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. In addition, Moscow and Beijing will exchange views on the current international situation, he added.

When asked what topics will be touched upon during the visit of the Russian leader to China, the Kremlin spokesman said: "The topics are clear. You have seen the agenda of [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping]'s visit to Russia <...>. Actually, they (the leaders of Russia and China - TASS) announced them following the results of their discussions; they issued a statement for the press. The topics are quite extensive. These include bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and it is also important to exchange views on the situation in the world, in various regions, which are important for each of our countries."

"Of course, based on the [two countries’] similar visions of the crux of international relations, and [our common] vision of the necessary quality of international relations between Moscow and Beijing, we have very good prospects for further discussion and, most importantly, for constructive interaction," he added.

The Kremlin official highlighted the fact that cooperation between Russia and China "has never been targeted against any third countries, but, on the contrary, is aimed at accruing additional benefits for the peoples of Russia and China."

On July 11, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing was getting ready to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin in October 2023. He said this during a meeting with Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament. Matviyenko was on a visit to China from July 9-12.