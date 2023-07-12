Kremlin says Putin’s visit to China 'on agenda,' no date set yet

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China is currently on the agenda, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, as he said the timeframes were being coordinated.

"Of course, Putin’s visit [to China] is on the agenda, the exact date has yet to be arranged," Peskov said.

According to him, "the [Moscow-Beijing] dialogue at various levels is ongoing." He highlighted the latest trip to China by Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko as "quite intense."

In this light, the Russian presidential spokesman concluded, "now is an absolutely opportune moment to maintain the intense dynamics of the development of bilateral relations between Russia and China."