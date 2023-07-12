US cannot come to terms with losing global leadership — Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. The United States cannot accept the idea of losing its global domination which, among others, triggers Washington’s readiness to supply cluster munitions to Kiev and demand it to continue its unsuccessful offensive on Russian regions, Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said as quoted by the Russian Embassy on its Telegram channel.

According to the diplomat, "the North Atlantic bloc is still talking about an 'unprovoked Russian invasion,' while [NATO Secretary General] Jens Stoltenberg admitted that the Alliance had been preparing Ukraine for a conflict since 2014. NATO members have the impudence to talk about the ‘defensive nature’ of the Alliance and that there is no desire for a confrontation with us."

"The question arises - what is the United States trying to achieve by supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions and other lethal weapons despite the opinion of its own human rights activists and partners? Why is Washington praising Germany and France for transferring long-range missiles to Kiev criminals? Why is it demanding Kiev to continue its offensive against the Russian regions, although it is already clear to everyone that the Ukrainian army has no chance for success?" the envoy emphasized.

"The answer is simple. The United States is ready to teeter on the edge of the abyss for the sake of maintaining its dominance in the international arena. It cannot bear the thought of losing its global leadership based on controlling other countries with a colonial bridle and siphoning off their wealth. It pulls its allies toward the conflict. At the same time, it prefers to send Ukrainians for slaughter," the diplomat noted.

On July 7, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States had decided to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite the fact that the United Nations opposed the use of such munitions.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that in the event of the US supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine, Russian forces would be forced to use similar weapons against the Ukrainian armed forces. He also added that Russia had refrained from using such ordnance during the special military operation, being aware of its threat to civilians. According to Shoigu, the supplies of cluster munitions by the US would only prolong the conflict.