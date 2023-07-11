Libyan Presidential Council members ready to attend the Russia-Africa summit — Ambassador

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Members of the Presidential Council and the government of Libya confirmed their readiness to come to the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin said in an interview with TASS.

"More than a dozen Libyan representatives, including members of the Presidential Council and the government, have been invited to participate in various events and formats as part of the second Russia-Africa summit. We've been told that they're all ready to come," he said.

On the one hand, this, according to Aganin, shows how the situation in Libya has improved. "On the other hand, it is an indicator of our growing contacts and ties with Libyan partners in many, many areas," he continued.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is slated for July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. The first such event was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019 under the slogan "For peace, security, and development".