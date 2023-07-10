Russia ready to meet grain requirements of Arab partners — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to meet all grain needs of Arab partners, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after the sixth round of the Russia - Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialog.

"We said today we are ready to meet all requirements, including additional requirements, of our Arab partners. No obstacles are in place to do so. No conditions will be required also that would depend on those incapable of performing their obligations," Lavrov said.

Russia is performing all its grain export commitments, the top diplomat noted. "As regards our export capabilities, grain market and food market forecasts have been released just recently, where a steady increase in our exports is projected," the minister said. "We continue selling grain just as before, meeting all our obligations without exception," Lavrov added.