Ukrainian military fires 26 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 26 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Three mortar shells were fired at the Sereda settlement in the Shebekino Urban District, and another one at the Novaya Tavolzhanka settlement. There were no reports of casualties or damage in either of the settlements. The Naumovka and Shchetinovka settlements came under fire in the Belgorodsky District; nine and four munitions were fired at them respectively. No casualties and damage was reported in those settlements," the governor specified.

According to Gladkov, the enemy dropped two shrapnel munitions from a drone on the outskirts of the Stary village in the Volokonovsky District. No one was hurt and no damage was caused.

"Five artillery shells were fired at the Prilesye settlement in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. There were no casualties; the shelling damaged a power line. Later, another two artillery shells were fired at an area between the Repyakhovka and Prilesye settlements. No casualties or damage was reported," the regional governor added.