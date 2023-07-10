Russian forces strengthen positions in Krasny Liman area, says DPR head

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. Russian forces strengthened their positions in the Krasny Liman area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) where Ukrainian troops suffered heavy casualties, acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, Russian units have improved their positions quite significantly. They have destroyed quite a large amount of enemy manpower and equipment," the acting DPR head said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on July 9 that Russian troops had repelled attacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 21st, 63rd and 66th mechanized brigades in the Krasny Liman direction over the past day.