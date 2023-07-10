Putin holds telephone conversation with Uzbekistan’s President Mirziyoyev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Uzbekistan’s incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and congratulated him on his convincing victory in the early presidential election, the Kremlin’s press office said in a statement on Monday.

"Putin has extended his warm congratulations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the convincing win in the early presidential election on July 9," the statement reads.

The Kremlin’s press service also stated that in the course of the conversation both presidents "confirmed their mutual intention to develop further comprehensive friendly Russian-Uzbekistan relations based on the principles of unity and strategic partnership."

An early presidential election was called in Uzbekistan after the April 30 constitutional referendum. Mirziyoyev pointed out that the Central Asian country’s new constitution sets new political, social and economic goals that could not be postponed. This is why a decision was made to hold the election three-and-a-half years ahead of schedule.

Uzbekistan’s Chairman of the Central Election Commission Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev said earlier on Monday that, according to preliminary results, "Shavkat Mirziyoyev garnered 87.05% of the vote" and in line with the country’s laws, was elected the president of the country.