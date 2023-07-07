Russian air defenses down Su-25 ground attack plane in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Zaporozhye Region and intercepted 21 rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 plane near the settlement of Odarovka in the Zaporozhye Region. In the past 24 hours, they intercepted 21 rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Lepetikha in the Kherson Region, Pologi and Konovalova in the Zaporozhye Region, Shipilovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Volodino, Valeryanovka and Staromikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces neutralize Ukrainian subversive group in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive group and destroyed over 25 enemy troops in the Kupyansk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Krasnoye Pervoye, Sinkovka, Masyutovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region. Near the settlement of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces destroyed over 25 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, Giatsint-S and Akatsiya motorized artillery systems, a D-20 howitzer and a US-made M777 artillery system in the Kupyansk direction, the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate 95 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating about 95 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 95 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks in that direction and thwarted the activity of two enemy subversive/reconnaissance groups, the general reported.

Russian forces repel ten Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled ten Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, ten enemy attacks were successfully repelled by the skilled and courageous actions of the defending units of the southern battlegroup in areas near the settlements of Mayorsk, Severnoye, Yagodnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Pervomaiskoye and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours amounted to "over 420 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, three tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, a D-20 howitzer and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system," the general said

Russian forces eliminate over 200 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated over 200 Ukrainian troops and a UK-made self-propelled artillery system in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the battlegroup East repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian troops inflicted damage by their self-sacrificing and well-coordinated actions on the amassed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 106th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Lugovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to over 200 Ukrainian personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, a Msta-B howitzer and a UK-made AS-90 self-propelled artillery gun, Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian artillery ammo depot in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian artillery ammunition depot in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 44th artillery brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 80 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops and two motorized artillery systems in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 80 Ukrainian personnel, 11 motor vehicles and two Akatsiya motorized artillery systems were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike 97 Ukrainian artillery units over past day

Russian forces struck 97 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 97 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 114 areas," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 452 Ukrainian warplanes, 241 combat helicopters, 4,921 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,566 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,135 multiple rocket launchers, 5,370 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,493 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.