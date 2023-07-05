Russian forces wipe out US-made counter-battery radar in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a US-made counter-battery radar in the Kupyansk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In the area of the settlement of Golubovka in the Kharkov Region, a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar was destroyed," the spokesman said.

In the Kupyansk direction, "operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the manpower and equipment of units from the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized brigade in areas near the settlements of Novomlynsk, Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region," the general reported.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed as many as 20 Ukrainian personnel, an armored personnel carrier and two motor vehicles in that direction in the past 24 hours, he said.

Russian forces eliminate over 90 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating over 90 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy’s losses in that direction amounted to over 90 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system and two D-30 howitzers," the spokesman said.

In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by the assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd and 66th mechanized brigades were repelled by self-sacrificing and well-coordinated actions of units from Russia’s battlegroup Center, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires near the settlements of Makeyevka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the general reported.

In areas near the settlements of Yampolovka, Torskoye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kuzmino and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, damage was inflicted on the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 21st, 42nd, 63rd mechanized and 95th air assault brigades," the spokesman said.

In addition, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, he said.

Russian forces repel nine Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area

Russian forces repelled nine Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Nine enemy attacks were successfully repelled in the past 24 hours by skilled and courageous actions of defending units from the southern battlegroup," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed as many as 290 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, three pickup trucks, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two D-30 howitzers and an Msta-B howitzer in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

In the area of the settlement of Nevelskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanized brigade was obliterated, he said.

Russian forces strike three Ukrainian troop amassments near Artyomovsk

Russian forces struck three amassments of Ukrainian troops and military equipment near Artyomovsk over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the town of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, three amassments of the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment were struck," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in DPR

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian ammunition depots and an enemy command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka and Maksimovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army were eliminated. In the area of the settlement of Razdolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 115th mechanized brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 300 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed over 300 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to over 300 Ukrainian personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-20 howitzers, two Akatsiya motorized artillery systems and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repulse five Ukrainian attacks in south Donetsk area

Russian forces repulsed five Ukrainian attacks in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, the defending units of the battlegroup East, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems repelled five attacks by a Ukrainian motorized infantry company in areas near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In areas near the settlements of Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the enemy’s manpower amassments were struck," the spokesman said.

In addition, a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was eliminated near Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack in Zaporozhye Region

Russian forces neutralized three Ukrainian subversive groups and repelled an enemy attack in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, an attack by units of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault brigade was repulsed by self-sacrificing and well-coordinated actions of Russian troops near the settlement of Zherebyanki in the Zaporozhye Region. In areas near the settlements of Preobrazhenka and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, aircraft struck the Ukrainian army’s amassed manpower and equipment. In addition, the activity of three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted near the settlements of Lugovskoye, Marfopol and Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 60 Ukrainian troops, three US-made M777 howitzers in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and three US-made M777 artillery guns in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, four motor vehicles, three US-made M777 artillery systems, two Bukovel electronic warfare systems and a UAV control post were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept six US-made HIMARS rockets

Russian air defense forces intercepted six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted six rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kalinovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Tavolzhanka in the Kharkov Region, Lyubimovka and Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 79 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 109 areas, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 449 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 241 helicopters, 4,893 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,535 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,134 multiple rocket launchers, 5,348 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,443 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.