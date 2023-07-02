Attempted armed mutiny outcome reveals Russian authorities’ resilience — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s government demonstrated its resilience during the recent attempted armed rebellion in Russia, with people consolidating around the president, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an article for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily on Sunday.

"Of course, our enemies, both external and internal, are unlikely to be glad with the result of the recent armed mutiny. Russia’s authorities convincingly proved their strength and resilience and the people of the country demonstrated readiness to rally around Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin to defend the motherland," he stressed.

On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the PMC Wagner, said on his Telegram channel that his units had been attacked and accused the military leadership of Russia of doing so. The Defense Ministry dismissed these allegations as false. PMC Wagner units who agreed to support Prigozhin headed for Rostov-on-Don and towards Moscow. The FSB (Federal Security Service) opened a case over the call for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address described the PMC Wagner’s actions as treason.

Later, by agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin. The PMC Wagner’s convoys turned back and returned to their field camps. On Tuesday, the FSB’s public relations center said the criminal case had been dropped. Later, Lukashenko said that he had offered Prigozhin an abandoned military compound to station his fighters. He also promised security guarantees to Prigozhin.

According to Putin, Wagner’s mutiny was fraught with a civil war but the military and law enforcement agencies managed to prevent its dangerous consequeences.