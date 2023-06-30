Putin orders to simplify entry to Russia for foreign investors and specialists

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to simplify the entry of foreign investors and high-skilled specialists to the territory of Russia, according to the list of assignments posted on the Kremlin’s website.

The Russian government is ordered with participation of Delovaya Rossiya [Business Russia] Association to analyze migration laws for identification of barriers occurring upon entry, stay and labor activity of foreign investors and high-skilled specialists in Russia.

"To ensure introduction of amendments into Russian laws according to findings of the analysis, providing for simplification of procedures of visas issue and receipt of work permits," the document reads.