Russian diplomats in Poland to probe detention of hockey player on spy charges — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian diplomats intend to investigate the recent detention of a Russian ice hockey player in Poland, where he was accused of spying, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The spokesman pointed out that the work of Russian diplomats is complicated by Russophobic officials in the Polish government.

"The [Russian] embassy will certainly be investigating this incident; we expect to be kept abreast of the details, although, of course, our embassy staff in Warsaw faces a lot of complications due to the vehemently rabid Russophobic attitude of the Polish authorities," Peskov added.

"Therefore, unfortunately, we don’t have any more detailed information available at this point," Peskov added.

Earlier in the day, Polish Prosecutor General and Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro announced on his Twitter account that a Russian hockey player was detained on accusations of spying for Russia. According to him, the detained Russian used his athletic activities playing for a hockey team as a cover, while allegedly actually being part of a Russian espionage network.

Ziobro added that the detainee was the 14th Russian national allegedly belonging to the Russian spy network to be apprehended.