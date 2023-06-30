Russia to seek truth over children’s rights in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia will be seeking the truth over children’s rights in Ukraine on the basis of its own probe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"I cannot see any other way but to seek the truth and we will be doing this based on our unbiased investigation that will not be influenced by any interested parties, especially from among Kiev’s sponsors," Lavrov said at an online news briefing, when asked to comment on UN chief Antonio Guterres’s report which accused Russia of violating children’s rights on Ukrainian territory.

Russia’s top diplomat added that Russia had sent a corresponding appeal to the UN Secretary-General, reminding him of the fate of Ukrainian refugees’ children in Europe.

"Parents call our diplomatic missions with complaints as they ask us to help them somehow, but, naturally, we can only highlight this to the European Union, <…> and we have sent a special appeal to the [UN] Secretary-General. Let’s see how he reacts and whether any fairness will be sought here," he concluded.