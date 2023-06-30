Russia expresses solidarity with Serbia over UN resolutions on Kosovo — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia expresses solidarity with the Serbian people over defending UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and the principles that have been coordinated with the international community and approved by the United Nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an online briefing on Friday.

"We are in solidarity with the Serbian people over their position to defend Resolution 1244, and to defend all those principles that have been agreed upon by the international community and approved by the UN," he said.

Russia’s top diplomat also expressed the hope that the Serb people would overcome the current difficulties.

UN Security Council Resolution 1244, adopted on June 10, 1999, confirms that the autonomous region of Kosovo and Metohija is a part of Serbia. Kosovan authorities unilaterally declared independence in February 2008. Over 60 countries refuse to recognize Kosovo, including Russia, China and five EU member states.