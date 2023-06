UNITED NATIONS, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s preconditions for reconciliation with Ukraine will differ from those put forward in March 2022, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council session on Thursday.

"After the chance for peace was missed in March last year through the fault of the United States and the European Union, [peace] preconditions for Ukraine will certainly be different," Nebenzya said.