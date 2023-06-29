Russia urges to prevent sabotage at Zaporozhye NPP in letter to Security Council — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, June 29. /TASS/. In a letter circulated in the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, Russia urges the West to prevent Ukrainian sabotage acts at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday.

"Today, we distributed our letter as a document of the Security Council and the General Assembly. Against the backdrop of the Kiev regime’s delusional insinuations, it reaffirms that we have no intention of blowing up this power plant, which is under our control, and urges the UN Secretary General and the international community to exert their influence of Kiev and to talk them out of provocative acts targeting the ZNPP," Nebenzya told a UN Security Council session, devoted to Western arms supplies to Ukraine.