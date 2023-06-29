Russia to get legally free from obligations under CFE forever after withdrawal — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. After the withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), Russia will legally become free of obligations under the treaty forever, but little will change from practical standpoint, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the CFE conference Thursday.

"Now, a couple of words on the aftermath of Russia’s withdrawal from the CFE. Little will change from practical standpoint, because we have already suspended its implementation - and this suspension will last until November 7," he said. "Legally, however, Russia will now be free from all obligations under the CFE not on temporary, but on permanent basis, meaning forever."

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on denunciation of the CFE on May 29, it has entered into effect on June 9.

The treaty was signed in 1990 and adapted in 1997. NATO states have not ratified the adapted version of this document and continued to adhere to the 1990 language, which contains conventional arms norms, calculated for balance between NATO and the Warsaw Pact Organization. As a result, in 2007, Russia had to announce a moratorium on implementation of the treaty’s conditions.