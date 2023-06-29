Russian forces destroy over 25 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed over 25 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka and Krasnoye Pervoye in the Kharkov Region. Over 25 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a D-30 howitzer and a Grad multiple rocket launcher were destroyed," the spokesman said.