No meetings planned between Russian Foreign Ministry, papal envoy — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has not planned any events with the participation of papal envoy on the Ukrainian settlement Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"I can say that along the track of the Foreign Ministry, no such meeting has been planned, no meetings of any kind. If something changes, undoubtedly, we will let you know. At this stage, no such meetings have been slated initially or currently," the diplomat said replying to a question on the matter.

"Naturally, we are monitoring this issue but these meetings are not being held along the ministry’s lines," she added.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference and Pope Francis’ peace envoy on Ukraine, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, he begins the second stage of his mission. According to the press office of the Holy See, his trip will last until June 29 and "the main purpose of the initiative is to encourage humanitarian gestures, which can contribute to facilitating a solution to the current tragic situation and find ways to achieve a just peace."

Earlier, the cardinal visited Kiev where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and religious leaders.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, today, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov will hold talks with the papal envoy. The sides will discuss the situation around the Ukrainian conflict and the possible ways of a political and diplomatic settlement.