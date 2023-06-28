Russian State Duma passes bill on windfall tax for large companies in first reading

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) has passed the bill imposing a windfall tax for large companies in the first reading. The document was initiated by the Russian government.

The bill suggests imposing a windfall tax for entities with the arithmetic mean value of profit for 2021 and 2022 exceeding 1 bln rubles ($11.5 mln), defining that the tax base for this tax is calculated as an increase of the arithmetic mean value of profit for 2021 and profit for 2022 over the arithmetic mean value of profit for 2018 and profit for 2019, while the tax rate is set at 10 per cent.