Russian presidential aide to hold talks with papal envoy today — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov will hold talks with papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Cardinal Zuppi, the Pope’s special envoy, is in Moscow. Per instructions [by Russian President] Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Aide Ushakov will hold talks with him today and discuss the situation around the Ukrainian conflict and, of course, the possible ways of a political and diplomatic settlement," the Kremlin official said.

He noted that Russia "appreciates the Vatican’s efforts and initiatives to find a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis and welcomes the Pope’s desire to contribute to ending the armed conflict in Ukraine."

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference and Pope Francis’ peace envoy on Ukraine, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, he begins the second stage of his mission. According to the press office of the Holy See, his trip will last until June 29 and "the main purpose of the initiative is to encourage humanitarian gestures, which can contribute to facilitating a solution to the current tragic situation and find ways to achieve a just peace."

Earlier, the cardinal visited Kiev where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and religious leaders.