King of Bahrain supports Russian government’s actions to ensure stability — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The King of Bahrain pointed to the friendly nature of the bilateral relations [with Russia] and said that he supported the measures taken by the Russian leadership to protect the rule of law and ensure stability in the country," the statement said.

The conversation took place at the initiative of Bahrain, the sides agreed to continue contacts, the Kremlin added.

Earlier this week, Putin held telephone conversations with the presidents of the OAE and Iran, the Crown Prince, the Chairman of the Saudi Council of Ministers, the Emir of Qatar, who also supported the June 24 actions of the Russian leadership.