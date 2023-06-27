Orban sees Russia’s ability to do away with mutiny in 24 hours as sign of strength

BERLIN, June 27. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sees it as a sign of strength that the Russian authorities managed to prevent an attempted mutiny in 24 hours.

"The fact that such an attempt happened is a clear sign of weakness. But the fact that it was eliminated within 24 hours is a sign of strength," Orban said in an interview with the German newspaper Bild and several other publications published Tuesday.

"I don't consider this event to be a big deal," Orban stressed. He noted that the Hungarian authorities had their intelligence services' assessment of the events in Russia on June 24 to rely on.

"[Vladimir] Putin is the president of Russia. If someone speculates that he may fail or that he may be replaced, then such a person does not understand the Russian people and the Russian authorities," Orban said. "Russia works and acts quite differently from the way the European countries do," he added.

On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the PMC Wagner, said on his Telegram channel that his units had been attacked, and accused the military leadership of Russia. The Defense Ministry dismissed these allegations as false. PMC Wagner units who agreed to support Prigozhin headed for Rostov-on-Don and towards Moscow. The Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a case over the call for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address described the PMC Wagner’s actions as treason.

Later, by agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin. The PMC Wagner’s convoys turned back and returned to the field camps.

On Tuesday, the FSB public relations center said that the criminal case had been dropped.