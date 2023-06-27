Russian forces destroy Ukrainian convoy near LPR’s Kremennaya — military expert

LUGANSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have destroyed a Ukrainian convoy with personnel and equipment near the town of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), thus disrupting the enemy's rotation, Andrey Marochko, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People’s Militia, told TASS.

"[The Russian forces] destroyed an enemy convoy with personnel and equipment near the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye, southwest of Kremennaya. The convoy was supposed to replace the Ukrainian units stationed near the settlement of Belogorovka," he said.

Marochko pointed out that the Ukrainian units near Belogorovka were ordered by the command to hold their positions indefinitely.

Earlier on Friday, Marochko told TASS that the Ukrainian units had been making daily attempts to break through the defensive line of the Russian forces near DPR’s Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name: Bakhmut) and LPR’s Kremennaya over the last week, but the Russian servicemen successfully repelled all the enemy attacks.