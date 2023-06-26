Ukrainian troops shell DPR population centers 11 times on Monday, mission reports

DONETSK, June 26./TASS/. Ukrainian troops have shelled populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 11 times on Monday, firing a total of 63 munitions, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reported on Monday.

According to the information posted on the mission's Telegram channel, Donetsk and its suburban neighborhood of Alexandrovka came under fire.

Ukrainian troops reportedly used artillery weapons of NATO caliber 155 mm. In particular, 58 munitions were fired at Donetsk. The city’s Kievsky, Kirovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts were shelled.