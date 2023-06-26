Putin, Raisi discuss bilateral cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation and implementation of agreements in the sphere of trade, energy and transport during the telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said.

Putin and Raisi also discussed international topics, including the situation in the Trans-Caucasian Region and the settlement in Syria, the Kremlin’s press service added.