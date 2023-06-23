Kremlin says threat of weapons supplied to Kiev popping up near Israeli borders 'real'

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The appearance of Western weapons supplied to Kiev near Israel's borders and their possible use against Tel Aviv is a very real threat, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We assess the threat as very, very real. We have already spoken about such a threat and about the fact that the Western weapons supplied to Ukraine are already being sold by various criminal groups in Europe and so on. This is inevitable," Peskov told reporters in reply to a question about how the Kremlin assessed the appearance of Western weapons supplied to Kiev near Israel's borders and the Israeli side's concern about their possible use against Tel Aviv. "The more such weapons are supplied to Ukraine, to a place where they can neither be accounted for normally nor secured or safeguarded, the [more] all this, of course, is fraught with great threats to regional and in a broader context, global security," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Jerusalem Post that Western weapons supplied to Ukraine are already appearing near Israel's borders. According to him, this is one of the reasons why the Jewish state has refrained from providing military assistance to Kiev, fearing that Israeli weapons could end up in the hands of Iran in the same way.