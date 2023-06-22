Bridges taken out by Kiev’s forces no impediment to special operation — Kherson official

GENICHESK, June 22. /TASS/. Bridges on the Kherson Region-Crimea border destroyed by Ukrainian shelling will not affect the advance of the special military operation but will only inconvenience local civilians, Acting Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told the media.

He stressed that this situation "will cause some adjustments and inconveniences," since the long-established permanent transport links between the region and Crimea were no longer viable.

"This destruction that the Kiev regime’s missile strike has caused will not change the course of the special military operation. It will not affect it in any way," Saldo emphasized.

In his view, the authorities in Kiev merely enjoy causing harm and then "standing by and gloating" as the local civilians have to use roundabout routes, for instance those running through Armyansk and Chaplynka.

"These are overland links. They can't destroy them in this way; they can't damage them; they can't do anything," Saldo pointed out.

Earlier Saldo reported that the Ukrainian military had shelled bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and Crimea, presumably with British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. The pavement on the bridges was damaged, but there were no casualties. Saldo said that the automobile traffic between the region and Crimea continued, with vehicles detouring via a temporary reserve route.